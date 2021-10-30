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Time to Think! Ivor Cummins
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21 views • October 30, 2021
Hey all here's an update with selected published data, showing pure reality. Also later I retread the crucial ground of the mandates/passport illogic. Hopefully simple logic will yet help the deluded to wake up! DOWNLOAD HERE TO SHARE: https://we.tl/t-FqnZH0gzkv
Ivor Cummins says: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
- alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
Ivor Cummins says: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
- alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
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