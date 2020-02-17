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BORN AGAIN MY TESTIMONY PART ONE
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13 views • February 17, 2020
This is part one of my testimony. My journey to our Heavenly Father starts here at the beginning of my life. I was a sinner and a hellhound heathen up until 2015. This doesn't tell you all the gory details because this video could be 1 year long
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