CT RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION LAWSUIT UPDATE!
We The Patriots USA
Published Yesterday



Attorney Brian Festa from We The Patriots USA (WTP USA) joins Kate from CT Residents Against Medical Mandates (CTRAMM) LIVE tomorrow (Wednesday) at 5:30 p.m. ET to discuss the recent decision issued by the Second Circuit, the next steps, and what it means for CT families.



stepssecondupdate

