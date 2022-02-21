© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
2/20/2022 Miles Guo: The war between Russia and Ukraine started three days ago. For Russia, Ukraine is like the chained woman kidnapped by the CCP, and Europe is like the “sugar daddy” of the chained woman