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"This Just In" by Five Times August (Official Music Video) 2022
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93 views • March 19, 2022
Song & Video produced by Five Times August - support the music with artist tips/donations: paypal.me/BradleySkistimas or Venmo @fivetimesaugust
Download "This Just In" on Apple, Amazon, Spotify, Bandcamp: http://songwhip.com/fivetimesaugust
Follow Online:
http://fivetimesaugust.com
http://facebook.com/fivetimesaugust
http://twitter.com/fivetimesaugust
http://instagram.com/fivetimesaugust
http://fivetimesaugust.locals.com
http://gab.com/fivetimesaugust
http://gettr.com/fivetimesaugust
Lyrics:
This just in
Another liar on the news
Standing at the pulpit
Ready to abuse
This just in
Another coward in control
Scared by the sounds
So he hides in a hole
He’ll call on the guards
To trample the crowd
‘Cause the louder they get
They silence his power
Shame, blame, no matter what they say
Don’t let the bastard get to you
He’s going to try to shut us down
But we’ll stand our ground
Hey, this just in, he’ll lose
This just in
Another villain on the screen
Acting like a hero
For all the drama queens
This just in
Another black painted face
Lathered in his virtue
Enslaving every race
He’ll send out the troops
And freeze the accounts
Says the freedom you get
Is what he makes allowed
Shame, blame, no matter what they say
Don’t let the bastard get to you
He’s going to try to shut us down
But we’ll stand our ground
Hey, this just in, he’ll lose
If you look in his eyes
You can see he’s afraid
So fragile inside
While the town’s on parade
Shame, blame, no matter what they say
Don’t let the bastard get to you
He’s going to try to shut us down
But we’ll stand our ground
Hey, this just in, he’ll lose
No he’ll never shut us down
‘Cause we’ll stand our ground
Hey, this just in, you lose
#fivetimesaugust #freedomconvoy #ottawa
Download "This Just In" on Apple, Amazon, Spotify, Bandcamp: http://songwhip.com/fivetimesaugust
Follow Online:
http://fivetimesaugust.com
http://facebook.com/fivetimesaugust
http://twitter.com/fivetimesaugust
http://instagram.com/fivetimesaugust
http://fivetimesaugust.locals.com
http://gab.com/fivetimesaugust
http://gettr.com/fivetimesaugust
Lyrics:
This just in
Another liar on the news
Standing at the pulpit
Ready to abuse
This just in
Another coward in control
Scared by the sounds
So he hides in a hole
He’ll call on the guards
To trample the crowd
‘Cause the louder they get
They silence his power
Shame, blame, no matter what they say
Don’t let the bastard get to you
He’s going to try to shut us down
But we’ll stand our ground
Hey, this just in, he’ll lose
This just in
Another villain on the screen
Acting like a hero
For all the drama queens
This just in
Another black painted face
Lathered in his virtue
Enslaving every race
He’ll send out the troops
And freeze the accounts
Says the freedom you get
Is what he makes allowed
Shame, blame, no matter what they say
Don’t let the bastard get to you
He’s going to try to shut us down
But we’ll stand our ground
Hey, this just in, he’ll lose
If you look in his eyes
You can see he’s afraid
So fragile inside
While the town’s on parade
Shame, blame, no matter what they say
Don’t let the bastard get to you
He’s going to try to shut us down
But we’ll stand our ground
Hey, this just in, he’ll lose
No he’ll never shut us down
‘Cause we’ll stand our ground
Hey, this just in, you lose
#fivetimesaugust #freedomconvoy #ottawa
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