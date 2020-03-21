Inquire Within- Infinitely Temporary (Official Music Video)

With all the chaos and stress going on right now, hopefully this song/ video can give you a few minutes of letting go and being at peace.Every album sale plants 10 TreesEvery 1000 streams (spotify/ apple) plants 1 TreeInquireWithinOfficial.comI went to the river yesterday with my wife and son to relax from the quarantine madness and took some video of the river. I cut the clips together just to post online and realized that I had unintentionally cut them to the exact time as this song. So I put the track on top and left the audio from the river in the background. The river noises fit perfect with it.You can Pre-Order/ Pre-Save/ Subscribe to my different channels here:I usually make really heavy and intense music but with my new album I set out to make something acoustic and fairly calm. This song was inspired by a lot of different ambient and meditation music.It was exported at the Solfeggio Frequency; 852 HzLyrics:It’s quite the task to save the worldTo fix the sky and fix what’s insideI know you have triedTo take the dive with closed eyesTo feel timelessnessInfinitely temporaryInfinitely temporaryIt’s all connected, the lights in the skyAre the same as what is insideConsciousnessNon-localityOur mortalityInfinitely temporaryIt’s quite the task to save the worldTo fix the sky and fix what’s insideI know you have triedTo take the dive with closed eyesTo feel timelessness