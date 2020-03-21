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Inquire Within- Infinitely Temporary (Official Music Video)
Inquire Within
Inquire Within
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19 views • March 21, 2020
With all the chaos and stress going on right now, hopefully this song/ video can give you a few minutes of letting go and being at peace.
Every album sale plants 10 Trees
Every 1000 streams (spotify/ apple) plants 1 Tree
InquireWithinOfficial.com

I went to the river yesterday with my wife and son to relax from the quarantine madness and took some video of the river. I cut the clips together just to post online and realized that I had unintentionally cut them to the exact time as this song. So I put the track on top and left the audio from the river in the background. The river noises fit perfect with it.

You can Pre-Order/ Pre-Save/ Subscribe to my different channels here:
https://bstlnk.to/inquirewithin

I usually make really heavy and intense music but with my new album I set out to make something acoustic and fairly calm. This song was inspired by a lot of different ambient and meditation music.
It was exported at the Solfeggio Frequency; 852 Hz

Lyrics:
It’s quite the task to save the world
To fix the sky and fix what’s inside
I know you have tried
To take the dive with closed eyes

To feel timelessness

Infinitely temporary
Infinitely temporary

It’s all connected, the lights in the sky
Are the same as what is inside
Consciousness
Non-locality
Our mortality
Infinitely temporary

It’s quite the task to save the world
To fix the sky and fix what’s inside
I know you have tried
To take the dive with closed eyes

To feel timelessness
Keywords
meditationmusicnatureriverambientrelaxationchillcalmetheric
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy