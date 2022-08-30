The world is in the moment. Childish carelessness

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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BvgKujXvgPk
The picture of Carelessness (peace in the moment). Frame "Carelessness" The world in the moment.Carelessness is a child's happiness, a sense of bliss and joy.
The video was shot on the camera of the Xiaomi 11T phone
Video by Evgeny Salov for TopContent (mobilography)
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