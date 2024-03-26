CTP (S1EMarSpecial3, 20240327) Bullseye The Clown (Humor and Healing) BTS/SP Video

S1EMarSpecial3 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Wed Mar 27 2024 and thereafter) at: http://buzzsprout.com/2210487 )...
ChristiTutionalist Politics (S1EMarSpecial3) "Clowning around with Bullseye (Humor & Health)"
I am so proud and happy to have the great Bullseye the Clown (part of Clowns On A Mission) join the Show. As you've heard me say "No matter how serious things get, it is important for us to keep a Sense Of Humor" and Brian... er... Bullseye (in full Clown gear and paint (which you can see on/at @JLenardDetroit BitChute, Brighteon, Rumble, and YouTube, channels BehindTheScenes/SneakPeek Vidio)) takes us through so many things: Importance of Humor to maintaining Health and in Illness Recovery physiology as well as his book about dealing with Bullying called "Bullseye On Bullying." His Rubber Chickens in Prison story. A recent "Value of even Forced Smiles" Study discussion. His Bachelor of Farts... er... I mean... "Arts" (Theater) Degree from Ashland University Ohio. Giving back, Charity, Helping others. More...
- https://BullseyeTheClown.com
- https://ClownsOnAMission.com
- https://YouTube.com/@ClownsOnAMission
- https://TerrorStrikes.info/charity
S1EMarSpecial3 Audio: 35m 47s, Wed Mar 27 2024
