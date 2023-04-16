🆘HELP Rosie & Pups Kill List Harris shelter Houston Texas

Update - extended till Friday They say you can tell a people by how they treat their pets, well Texas has sunk to a new low (if that’s possible) this state has the highest number of abused abandoned street dogs, and the highest kill rates at the (extremely well funded) taxpayer paid large shelters. As well as the underfunded rural shelters. Rosie and her Angel meatballs have hit the kill list @Harris shelter Houston and will be killed Wednesday if no adopter/ foster/ rescue steps up. Rescues are beyond overwhelmed. Can anyone help ? Make Texas a bit “greater” than it currently is.
