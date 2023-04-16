Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🆘HELP Rosie & Pups Kill List Harris shelter Houston Texas
28 views
channel image
Amanie K9
Published Yesterday |

Update - extended till Friday They say you can tell a people by how they treat their pets, well Texas has sunk to a new low (if that’s possible) this state has the highest number of abused abandoned street dogs, and the highest kill rates at the (extremely well funded) taxpayer paid large shelters. As well as the underfunded rural shelters. Rosie and her Angel meatballs have hit the kill list @Harris shelter Houston and will be killed Wednesday if no adopter/ foster/ rescue steps up. Rescues are beyond overwhelmed. Can anyone help ? Make Texas a bit “greater” than it currently is. 

Keywords
murderanimal welfarecompanion animalstaxpayer fraud

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket