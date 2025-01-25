Explore the World with a timed tail written by Author Gideon Chuka NWoko #authorinterview

https://a.co/d/jiE0SSv

00:00:00 - Introduction to the Interview with Yaya Diamond

00:00:50 - The Importance of Reading and Education

00:02:30 - Gideon Chuka's Journey as an Author

00:04:50 - Exploring Friendship and Resilience in the Book

00:09:21 - Writing Process and Challenges Faced by Gideon

00:14:02 - Inspiration from Nigerian Civil War for the Story

At the dawn of a precarious post-civil war Nigeria, Jeffrey Igwe and JoeBoy Amanze, chummiest of Igbo pals from the eastern region of the country, surmised that opportunities for them to soar in their lives' dreams weren't guaranteed in an already rife, tribal, and nepotistic society, shrewdly skewed against the Igbos, who were tacitly deemed a bellicose race of people for allegedly igniting the heap of cinders and embers that eventually erupted into a full-scale tribal bloodbath between the Igbos and the Hausa, albeit the Igbos only audaciously fought the Hausa, the federal troops, to counter their subjugation and defend their people, dignity, and ancestral homeland in a civil war that raged from 1967-1970.





Gritty, fearless, ambitious, and contrarian, Jeffrey Igwe, who fought and survived the civil pogrom as a Biafran army captain, sought the recourse of JoeBoy Amanze as he transitioned from his ancestral provenance of Amaku to the metropolitan city of Lagos for the very first time.





The two chums eventually migrated to Dallas, Texas, where their lives as the years wore on took a dramatic turn, precipitated by avarice, machismo ego, love, passion, and a trail of bloodcurdling family betrayals, unforeseen maledictions, and tragedies.





The Sojourner is a historical romance, an emotion-laden, riveting, gripping, humorous, and erotic narrative of love lost and an enduring love found, such as Gavanka Garfunkel, a stunningly gorgeous, burgeoning, sultry jazz crooner, which culminated in a moon shot at the American dream that wound up shaping diametric destinies for the bosom friends in the United States, destinies that eventually, as the years wore on, made an impact on their extended menage back in Nigeria, in London, England, and in Rennes-le-Chateau, Southern France.





The saga continues to unfurl in this seven-book series to be published in the near future.





https://podopshost.com/yayadiamond