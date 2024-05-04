The Secret to Supercharged Melatonin Levels?!

All-star melatonin researcher Russel Reiter dropped a huge announcement a few years back..... a whopping 95% of your body's melatonin is produced by your cell mitochondria in response to near infrared radiation from the sunlight.



This way it is produced on site where it is needed to combat the oxidative stress that your cells and mitochondria deal with on a daily basis. So get out in that sunlight and *ahem* responsibly expose thyself ☀️



