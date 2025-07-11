BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Intentions
ISNEX
1 view • 24 hours ago

Hey there, ISNEX fam—“Intentions,” heartfelt and captures the souls and stirs emotions! This song dives deep into the raw journey of a man who’s lost his love and is pouring his heart out to win her back, wrapped in ISNEX’s signature blend of soulful melodies and electrifying beats. We’re beyond excited to share this piece of our creative universe with you, and we invite you to join the movement by connecting with us across X, Rumble, Brighteon, and YouTube—just search for @ISNEXISNEX to dive into our world of music, visuals, and unfiltered passion. On X, you’ll catch real-time updates and join a buzzing community of fans; Rumble and Brighteon bring you raw, high-energy content that embodies our vision; and YouTube is your go-to for the full “Intentions” experience, alongside our growing catalog of videos. Your love for “Intentions” fuels our fire, so share this track with your crew, hit that follow or subscribe button on any platform at @ISNEXISNEX, and let’s keep this powerful rhythm alive together—because ISNEX isn’t just music, it’s a connection that uplifts and inspires!

memorial
