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An Urgent Appeal To The Jamaican PM Andrew Holness On Behalf of Jamaican Children
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40 views • January 17, 2022
This video is an urgent and desperate appeal to the Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Michael Holness asking him to please immediately and permanently halt the mass injection of our Jamaican children and grandchildren against the COVID-19 Virus. Your comment and feedback/feed-forward are welcomed and encouraged.
Keywords
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