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Evidence Mounts that Jan-6 'Insurrection' was Fake (preview)
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210 views • October 26, 2021
David Sumrall describes his presentation at the upcoming Red Pill Expo scheduled for November 6 and 7, 2021 in Lafayette, Louisiana. Tickets are available for attendance and for the live stream. Information about the Red Pill Expo is at https://redpillexpo.org/
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