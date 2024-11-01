1987 by angelic intervention GOD saved me from attempted suicide collision

About this video:

I became a Christian in name only in June 15, 1983, and 1 day later miraculous answer to prayer and 2 other miracles occurred within 2 years. The Genesis of this ministry occurred 37 years ago October 29 where God started using my understanding of my supernatural life occult/new age background from 8-23 years old, which is highlighted in this video.

Welcome to Berean Builder Ministries where we assist you as a soldier for Christ in the Eternal War of the Savior and the Serpent. To know Who and Whose you are, preserving/protecting truth through daily walking in the Spirit, practicing situational awareness and Sword Training in an online and local community daily cultivating His Abiding Presence and His Word.

An Online Spiritual Sword Training Bootcamp started Aug 14 to prepare and be equipped for the fight coming as I was trained in heaven in 1999 (911 days before Sept 11, 2001)

You can find out more about this ministry from our Interview getting 27k + views on Deep Believer and our supernatural testimonials

