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David Icke w/ Former FEMA Operative Celeste Solum: Barcoding You Via PCR Tests, Vaccines, Mass Depopulation, Terraforming & Transforming All Life on Earth
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229 views • November 19, 2020
For links to documents & websites mentioned in the video: https://truthcomestolight.com/david-icke-w-celeste-solum/
As a service to protect & share the truth, this video is mirrored here from David Icke
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find & support their work here:
DavidIcke.com & Ickonic.com
Original title: FORMER FEMA OPERATIVE CELESTE SOLUM TALKS WITH DAVID ICKE: - VACCINE & MASS-DEPOPULATION
As a service to protect & share the truth, this video is mirrored here from David Icke
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find & support their work here:
DavidIcke.com & Ickonic.com
Original title: FORMER FEMA OPERATIVE CELESTE SOLUM TALKS WITH DAVID ICKE: - VACCINE & MASS-DEPOPULATION
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