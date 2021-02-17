BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

HUMANITY VS. THE CHILDREN OF DARKNESS
What is happening
What is happening
9779 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
431 views • February 17, 2021
SGT Report



🔥 Get The Best Portable Heater On The Market 🔥
http://www.thecoldkiller.com
Get Up to 50% OFF By Clicking The Link ABOVE ^^^^

As people drop dead all over the world after taking the Covid vaccine, and Texas residents freeze as energy prices soar to unprecedented levels, we take a moment to remind people that war is being waged against humanity. We are under a multi-faceted genocidal attack by what Archbishop Vigano called 'The Children of Darkness'.

Please support SGT Report! Sign up HERE:
https://sgtreport.tv/
OR HERE:
https://www.subscribestar.com/REALsgtreport

Energy Trader: We've Officially Hit "Holy S*it Levels"
https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/energy-emergency-texas-power-provider-warns-rotating-outages-cold-weather-tests-limits-grid

"This Is Extremely Dangerous" - 4.4 Million Without Power As Texas Blackouts "Spread Again"
https://www.zerohedge.com/weather/4-million-texans-without-power-amid-grid-collapse-second-storm-nears

46 residents in Spanish nursing home die after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/46-residents-in-spanish-nursing-home-die-after-receiving-covid-19-vaccine?utm_source=LifeSiteNews.com&;utm_campaign=db155b34b8-Daily%2520Headlines%2520-%2520U.S._COPY_973&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_12387f0e3e-db155b34b8-410941330

For REAL news 24/7:
http://sgtreport.com/
http://thephaser.com/
http://thelibertymill.com/

MUSIC CREDITS:
'Deep Cinematic Ambient' - copyright free music

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

The content in my videos and on this channel is provided for informational purposes only. Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and always conduct your own due diligence BEFORE making any significant investing decisions
Keywords
attackcdctexassgt reportvaccinebidenbiologicaldeathsbill gatescovid-19freezemrna
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump’s bombshell Netanyahu endorsement comes with an Iran warning

Trump’s bombshell Netanyahu endorsement comes with an Iran warning

Cassie B.
GENIUS Act Stirs Controversy as Former White House Insider Profited from Stablecoin Legislation

GENIUS Act Stirs Controversy as Former White House Insider Profited from Stablecoin Legislation

Belle Carter
Palantir Software Used to Analyze EU Chat Control Reports, Investigation Finds

Palantir Software Used to Analyze EU Chat Control Reports, Investigation Finds

Douglas Harrington
France burns as riots leave 600 police and firefighters hurt and 2,400 arrested

France burns as riots leave 600 police and firefighters hurt and 2,400 arrested

Cassie B.
Digital Identity Wallet: Germany&#8217;s Centralized Convenience vs. the Cost of Privacy

Digital Identity Wallet: Germany’s Centralized Convenience vs. the Cost of Privacy

Douglas Harrington
German taxpayers have paid €400 billion for migration since 2016, so who’s profiting?

German taxpayers have paid €400 billion for migration since 2016, so who’s profiting?

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy