HUMANITY VS. THE CHILDREN OF DARKNESS

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As people drop dead all over the world after taking the Covid vaccine, and Texas residents freeze as energy prices soar to unprecedented levels, we take a moment to remind people that war is being waged against humanity. We are under a multi-faceted genocidal attack by what Archbishop Vigano called 'The Children of Darkness'.
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Energy Trader: We've Officially Hit "Holy S*it Levels"
https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/energy-emergency-texas-power-provider-warns-rotating-outages-cold-weather-tests-limits-grid
"This Is Extremely Dangerous" - 4.4 Million Without Power As Texas Blackouts "Spread Again"
https://www.zerohedge.com/weather/4-million-texans-without-power-amid-grid-collapse-second-storm-nears
46 residents in Spanish nursing home die after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/46-residents-in-spanish-nursing-home-die-after-receiving-covid-19-vaccine?utm_source=LifeSiteNews.com&;utm_campaign=db155b34b8-Daily%2520Headlines%2520-%2520U.S._COPY_973&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_12387f0e3e-db155b34b8-410941330
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http://thelibertymill.com/
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