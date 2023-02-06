Our Agenda Wins

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The two timelines at play have been at war now for a number of years. It is increasingly obvious that light has already won. The battle between Good and Evil plays out and God wins. We are nearing the beginning of creating a new man. Created from the inside out and learning to love life and love living in ways never even dreamed of. Creating heaven on earth is our new mission. Just a few more challenging years, and by 2030 we will in full swing ahead.
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺
👉 Thrivalism - Nesara Gesara ... https://rumble.com/v143u22-trivalism-and-the-new-human.html
👉 What The Future Be? Thrivalism... https://rumble.com/v1lngwt--what-the-future-be.html
👉 Derek Johnsons Deeper Dive ... https://rumble.com/v1jeilr--dereks-deeper-dive.html💥
👉 Timeline to Peace - https://rumble.com/vsw1yn--time-lime-to-peace.html
Seven (7) video series....👇 Putting On The Anour Of God.
⚔️ 1 Putting On The Armour Of God
👉 https://rumble.com/vx5iuh--armour-of-god.html
⚔️ 2 Stand In Your Power with the Armour Of God
👉 https://rumble.com/vyqp47--stand-in-your-power.html
The links to the other "Armour Of God" series of 7 are in the descr45iption of every video in that series. Always look in the descriptions for hidden gems.
𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆
.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮
In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥
𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇
✔ Gab 'Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker' - https://gab.com/groups/64573 🗡
✔ MEWE 'Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker' - https://mewe.com/group/62793e4f36fb520921c6f3f0 🗡
✔ Telegram Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker - https://t.me/Thrivalism 🗡
✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡
✔ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3
Also Find me on Rumble, Brighteon, Bitchute and UGEtube. Search for "Twisted Light Worker."
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺