Fall of the Cabal Sequel: – Part 19 – COVID-19 – THE MIDAZOLAM MURDERS
The Covid Scam started with social distancing and face masks. Based on scientific fraud, people were led to believe the horrific predictions of incompetent advisors to the government. Millions of people were to die if we didn’t obey! And so… the people obeyed. Families were torn apart, societies were split. Everything that gave joy – singing, dancing, hugging, laughing – was prohibited. Instead, fear ruled the planet and turned it into a dark place. Midazolam and morphine was used to purposefully euthanise many thousands of elderly people in care homes. Hold on to your seat as we prove, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that our world leaders arranged all of this during the lockdowns, so nobody would notice. Hard to believe? Then follow us… to part 19!


Next: Part 20 – COVID-19 – ONE BIG BEHAVIOURAL EXPERIMENT

https://www.brighteon.com/df4f8a38-929d-4115-b3f3-e8ae4addaf11


With permission

By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter

Music: Alexander Nakarada, AShamaluev

If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/

Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/klZLS4ncMp2n/

