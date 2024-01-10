They're Planning To FORCE 100 Million Americans To Sell Their Assets in 2024

In 2024, the financial horizon seems ominous, and recent announcements are sending shockwaves across the nation. The landscape is fraught with challenges, and what lies ahead is both extraordinary and unsettling. Delinquencies are soaring, encompassing credit cards, car loans, and student loans, as the resumption of federal student loan payments adds fuel to the fire. Despite the government's attempts to implement protective measures, the situation may be worsening. The proposed Basel III Endgame plan, set to increase capital requirements for major banks, is poised to further limit access to credit, sending shockwaves through the financial ecosystem.

