BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Lebanese reporter mourns his murdered colleagues by Israeli airstrikes on guest houses filled with media teams in South Lebanon
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • 6 months ago

I SWEAR WE WILL NOT ABANDON OUR DUTY - Lebanese Al-Mayadeen reporter Ali Mortada in video above mourns his colleagues murdered by Israeli airstrikes on guest houses filled with media teams in South Lebanon by vowing to never back down on their obligation and creed as reporters.

The Israeli occupation army arrested 129 Palestinian journalists and murdered more than 180 since the beginning of the Israeli genocide in Gaza, including two journalists whose fate remains unknown, as the army refuses to disclose their status.

11 Lebanese journalists have been killed and 8 wounded so far as well.

We have no weapons, and they’re killing us with planes. We have nothing but our cameras and pictures, and we will stay. I swear, even if we are killed, we will keep talking. I swear by God, even if we are burned and scattered in the wind, we will not abandon this duty! - Mortada, video above.

Full video from Al-Mayadeen news is here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-cLG5mGBhfg&ab_channel=AlMayadeenEnglish

Adding: 

❗️The Israeli attack on the known journalist residence murdered

Al-Manar photographer Wissam Qassem,

Al-Mayadeen photographer Ghassan Najjar, and

Al-Mayadeen technician Mohammad Reda.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy