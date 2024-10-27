Lebanese reporter mourns his murdered colleagues by Israeli airstrikes on guest houses filled with media teams in South Lebanon

I SWEAR WE WILL NOT ABANDON OUR DUTY - Lebanese Al-Mayadeen reporter Ali Mortada in video above mourns his colleagues murdered by Israeli airstrikes on guest houses filled with media teams in South Lebanon by vowing to never back down on their obligation and creed as reporters.

The Israeli occupation army arrested 129 Palestinian journalists and murdered more than 180 since the beginning of the Israeli genocide in Gaza, including two journalists whose fate remains unknown, as the army refuses to disclose their status.

11 Lebanese journalists have been killed and 8 wounded so far as well.

We have no weapons, and they’re killing us with planes. We have nothing but our cameras and pictures, and we will stay. I swear, even if we are killed, we will keep talking. I swear by God, even if we are burned and scattered in the wind, we will not abandon this duty! - Mortada, video above.

Full video from Al-Mayadeen news is here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-cLG5mGBhfg&ab_channel=AlMayadeenEnglish

Adding:

❗️The Israeli attack on the known journalist residence murdered

Al-Manar photographer Wissam Qassem,

Al-Mayadeen photographer Ghassan Najjar, and

Al-Mayadeen technician Mohammad Reda.

