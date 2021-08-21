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Important document leaked MUST WATCH
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1499 views • August 21, 2021
This is perhaps one of the few bits of information that is worthwhile getting.
In this video you will listen to this lady who has come across a leaked PHE / NHS document that proves they and the government are waging psychological warfare against the people
In this video you will listen to this lady who has come across a leaked PHE / NHS document that proves they and the government are waging psychological warfare against the people
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