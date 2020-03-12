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Exosome Stem Cell IV Patient Testimonial, Bino Rucker, M.D.
Rucker Integrative Medicine
Rucker Integrative Medicine
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8 views • March 12, 2020
Meet our patient Debbie who developed sepsis from complications during surgery. Debbie was in the hospital for over two months and was bedridden for two years. Some of the Debbie struggled with post surgery were brain function, lack of energy, strength, and just overall sickness. Debbie had done an exosome treatment at another facility two times. The first treatment helped, but the second treatment had no effect.

Debbie reached out to Dr. Rucker and wanted to try Dr. Rucker's Exosome Stem Cell IV Package (Exosome, PRP, Ozone, PEMF). Debbie received her initial treatment on 1/22/19 and this follow-up video was done on 2/11/19 (22 Days), and Debbie has noticed significant improvement with brain function, lung capacity (went shopping for the first time in two years), strength, and overall wellness. Moreover, Dr. Rucker's Exosome Package was completely different from the previous treatment Debbie had received as evidenced from the significant improvement.

Dr. Rucker's Exosome Stem Cell IV Package could be a fit for anyone dealing with chronic inflammation, autoimmune disease, or cognitive function (i.e. alzheimers or dementia).

For more information about our Exosome Steme Cell IV Package call our office at (941) 448-1199 or go to our website at www.ruckerozonedoc.com
Keywords
healthalternative medicineozoneintegrative medicinestem cellprpsepsisozone doctorexosome
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