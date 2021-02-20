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Microbiome Replenish 18 Human Strain Probiotics, To Support The Health Of Your Gut
Merkaba44
Merkaba44
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91 views • February 20, 2021
• Supports a Healthy Microbiome
• Replenishes Good Bacteria in the Gut
• Supports the Natural Immune Response
• Supports Lactose Digestion
• Supports Bowel Regularity
• Supports utilization of indigestible carbohydrates in the human gastrointestinal tract. Generating Butyrate is an important source of food for intestinal cells.
• Cause the development of inhibition zones around Clostridium difficile, Salmonella typhimurium, Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, and Listeria monocytogenes in agar assays
• Populate vaginal tissue
• Induce moderate maturation and activation of dendritic cells
• Degrade oxalate
• Increase IgA and IgG responses
• Reduce levels of E coli and enterococcus after antibiotic therapy
• Help increase and recover numbers of intestinal lactobacilli and/or bifidobacteria
• Promote well-being in relation to intestinal cytokine production
• Improve gastrointestinal health and well-being when under challenge
• Help maintain upper respiratory health
• Alter the fecal microbiota in obese subjects
• Maintain healthy fluid balance and integrity of the intestinal wall
• Support intestinal barrier function
Keywords
healthhealingfastingadult stem cellsstem cellsautophagyjuice fastingage reversalwater fastingdry fastingage regression
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