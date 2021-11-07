Katherine MI Supreme Court 090920

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Katherine’s 5 minute oral argument.
On September 9, 2020, after months of fighting for and educating the people of Michigan, Katherine Henry was honored with oral argument time as amicus:
In re Certified Questions from the United States District Court, Western District of Michigan, Southern Division.
Case: Midwest Institute of Health PLLC, d/b/a Grant Health Partners, et al., v Governor Whitmer, et al.
You can find her ‘Brief Amicus Curiae in Defense of the US Constitution, the Michigan Constitution, and the Rights of all Citizens’ here: https://restorefreedomkh.com/content/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Restore-Freedom-Amicus-Brief-080520-FILED-by-Katherine.pdf
You can find the full hearing on the MI Supreme Court YouTube channel here: https://youtu.be/HyBanqtCLvo
#RestoreFreedom
#MoreFreedomLessGovernment
Check out RestoreFreedomKH.com for all updates.
You can help fund these efforts at: https://restorefreedomkh.com/content/donate-shop/
Join us on our Telegram Channel at t.me/RestoreFreedom and on Facebook.com/RestoreFreedomKH.
Get our constitution app at:
Apple https://apps.apple.com/us/app/restore-freedom/id1548357758
Google https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.authoritek.restorefreedom