Traveling and Crossing Borders with Smart Drugs?

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I’ve been a digital nomad for the better part of a decade and in that time have experimented with over a hundred different Smart Drugs or Nootropics. I’ve crossed borders with all sorts of interesting, pharmacologically active potions and powders on my person. Here I address these important questions for traveling biohackers...
Which countries can I travel to with smart drugs?
What is the legality of crossing borders with Nootropics?
Are there some countries that should be avoided?
Read 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/1747-traveling-nootropics-smart-drugs
Travelers 🗺️ Checkout the Biohacker Connect - Our geodirectory platform for meeting like-minded Biohackers wherever you're headed
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/community
Confused?
Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
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