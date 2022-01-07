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EPISODE 249: BREAKING MASS PSYCHOSIS
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5872 views • January 07, 2022
EPISODE 249: BREAKING MASS PSYCHOSIS
A Look Back on HighWire’s Coverage of Covid; Welcome to the Party, Joe Rogan; ICAN Sues for V-Safe Data; Are You Suffering From Mass Delusional Psychosis?; COVID Deaths Down, excess Deaths up? Are Government Payouts Manipulating US Covid Data?
Guests: Dr. Mark McDonald, AJ DePriest
A Look Back on HighWire’s Coverage of Covid; Welcome to the Party, Joe Rogan; ICAN Sues for V-Safe Data; Are You Suffering From Mass Delusional Psychosis?; COVID Deaths Down, excess Deaths up? Are Government Payouts Manipulating US Covid Data?
Guests: Dr. Mark McDonald, AJ DePriest
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