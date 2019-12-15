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12RCB Om Hindenburgolyckan och atlantöverskridande passagerarluftskepp
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0 view • December 15, 2019
Medverkande i detta avsnitt är Patrik och Martin. Gillar ni det vi producerar får ni gärna skicka in ett bidrag till bankkonto SEB 5708 35 378 01
1) British Pathe kortfilm om Hindenburgolyckan där man kan se hur de klipper flera gånger när olyckan sker.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CgWHbpMVQ1U
2) Patrik och Martin för en dialog om regelbunden atlantöverskridande luftskeppstrafik med passagerare och om Hindenburgolyckan i synnerhet.
3) Simon Shacks låt Consideration
4) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LyaYaFzSPac
5) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K5x7EOiQ1y0
6) Simon Shacks låt Situation
7) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uZqqWSUirls
8) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e6-BZ2MzKMI
1) British Pathe kortfilm om Hindenburgolyckan där man kan se hur de klipper flera gånger när olyckan sker.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CgWHbpMVQ1U
2) Patrik och Martin för en dialog om regelbunden atlantöverskridande luftskeppstrafik med passagerare och om Hindenburgolyckan i synnerhet.
3) Simon Shacks låt Consideration
4) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LyaYaFzSPac
5) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K5x7EOiQ1y0
6) Simon Shacks låt Situation
7) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uZqqWSUirls
8) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e6-BZ2MzKMI
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