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President Donald Trump joined Stuart Varney on FOX Business Network on Tuesday morning.
Stuart Varney started the interview by asking President Trump about the election today in Georgia. Trump is backing David Perdue over Brian Kemp in the gubernatorial race. Brian Kemp allowed Democrats and their ballot traffickers to steal the presidential election and then two US Senate seats in 2020 and early 2021.
Stuart Varney insisted that the American public does not want to look back on the 2020 election.
It was a disgraceful performance by Stuart Varney. He needs to get out of his media bubble some time.
https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/21205
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🚨SHOW ARCHIVE: EP 2965-6PM DISGRACE! Fox’s Stuart Varney Lectures Trump To “Move On” From 2020 Election Fraud https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/21205
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