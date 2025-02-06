Must Watch: Dems are freaking out over USAID ‘feared more than CIA’…

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Viral video reveals why Dems are freaking out over USAID ‘feared more than CIA’…
https://revolver.news/2025/02/viral-video-reveals-why-dems-are-freaking-out-over-usaid-feared-more-than-cia/
Many Americans are just now learning the real story behind USAID. Some had never even heard of this massive organization, while others assumed it was just a humanitarian group handing out grain and blankets to third-world hellholes. Sadly, nothing could be further from the truth