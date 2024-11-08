BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

POLICIES FOR THE PEOPLE Shape the Future of America Now is your chance to directly influence the policies of the Trump Administration.
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1910 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
57 views • 5 months ago

POLICIES FOR THE PEOPLE


Shape the Future of America


Now is your chance to directly influence the policies of the Trump

Administration. They want to hear YOUR ideas on:


⚫️ Healthcare reform


⚫️ Food & agriculture policy


⚫️ Foreign relations & national security


⚫️ Protecting individual liberties


Don't let this opportunity pass you by. Your input could help shape the direction of our nation for years to come.


How to Submit Your Ideas:


🔴 Be specific & actionable


🔴 Focus on practical solutions


🔴 Consider potential impacts and outcomes


The future of America is in your hands. Share your vision and help build a stronger, more prosperous nation for all.

Submit your policy proposals below & make your voice heard!


Policies for the People replaces this empty space with a pipeline from your thoughts and ideas, direct to the halls of power where policy is made. Your contributions are vital to building your own future..


https://www.policiesforpeople.com/


https://truthsocial.com/@ENTHEOS/113442821799709489

Keywords
the futureforshapepoliciesthe peopleadministrationof americaof the trumpnow is your chance to directly influence the policies
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy