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Drugs from Natural Products and the Potential for Anticancer and Antimicrobial Solutions with Nick Oberlies
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414 views • September 27, 2021
Can fungi provide solutions we have not before thought possible? Well, through natural chemistry, they may offer benefits far beyond the range of our imagination. Press play to learn:
The chances that your prescription is a natural medication
One of the logistical issues surrounding natural medicine
How a natural treatment is discovered and developed
Nick Oberlies, a Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at The University of North Carolina Greensboro, shares his expertise as a natural chemist and his work surrounding fungi.
Many people have been affected personally or have heard stories of the difficulties surrounding the world of typical pharmaceuticals and their side effects. Fortunately, there has been a push to seek treatments from the natural world, including exceedingly promising results from a range of fungi.
One of the most promising results from medicinal fungi is its cancer-fighting capabilities, especially in cases where surgery may be necessary. However, more investment is required in research, development, and accessibility to natural medicine to become truly viable.
Visit https://chem.uncg.edu/oberlies/ for more information.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
The chances that your prescription is a natural medication
One of the logistical issues surrounding natural medicine
How a natural treatment is discovered and developed
Nick Oberlies, a Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at The University of North Carolina Greensboro, shares his expertise as a natural chemist and his work surrounding fungi.
Many people have been affected personally or have heard stories of the difficulties surrounding the world of typical pharmaceuticals and their side effects. Fortunately, there has been a push to seek treatments from the natural world, including exceedingly promising results from a range of fungi.
One of the most promising results from medicinal fungi is its cancer-fighting capabilities, especially in cases where surgery may be necessary. However, more investment is required in research, development, and accessibility to natural medicine to become truly viable.
Visit https://chem.uncg.edu/oberlies/ for more information.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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