The CIA & JFK

“Yes. I Believe The CIA Was Involved.”
* A pretty extraordinary sequence of events.
* A year later: the Warren Commission report.
* The Warren Commission was shoddy and corrupt.
* These questions have not disappeared.
* The psychiatrist who declared Ruby insane worked for the CIA.
* It’s easy to see why people are asking questions.
* Why is the CIA withholding critical evidence?
* Pompeo and [Bidan] blocked the release of key documents, which are still being blocked.
* We are governed by forces beyond democratic control.
We Were Shocked To Learn This
* The CIA was involved in the assassination of a president.
* Some people will not be surprised to hear that; they suspected it all along.
* No matter how you feel or what you thought about the Kennedy assassination, pause to consider what this means.
* Within the U.S. government, there are forces wholly beyond democratic control.
* These forces are more powerful than the elected officials who supposedly oversee them.
* They can affect election outcomes.
* They can even hide their complicity in the murder of an American president.
* In other words, they can do pretty much anything they want.
* They constitute a government within a government, mocking the idea of democracy.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-heres-source-cia-jfks-assassination
This segment — plus accompanying interview with Miranda Devine — is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 15 December 2022
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6317311778112
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.