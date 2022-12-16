The CIA & JFK

“Yes. I Believe The CIA Was Involved.”

* A pretty extraordinary sequence of events.

* A year later: the Warren Commission report.

* The Warren Commission was shoddy and corrupt.

* These questions have not disappeared.

* The psychiatrist who declared Ruby insane worked for the CIA.

* It’s easy to see why people are asking questions.

* Why is the CIA withholding critical evidence?

* Pompeo and [Bidan] blocked the release of key documents, which are still being blocked.

* We are governed by forces beyond democratic control.





We Were Shocked To Learn This

* The CIA was involved in the assassination of a president.

* Some people will not be surprised to hear that; they suspected it all along.

* No matter how you feel or what you thought about the Kennedy assassination, pause to consider what this means.

* Within the U.S. government, there are forces wholly beyond democratic control.

* These forces are more powerful than the elected officials who supposedly oversee them.

* They can affect election outcomes.

* They can even hide their complicity in the murder of an American president.

* In other words, they can do pretty much anything they want.

* They constitute a government within a government, mocking the idea of democracy.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 15 December 2022

