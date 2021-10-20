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10 20 21 DEMOCRATS are HIT(ting) THE ROAD JACK ITs HAPPENING Dont miss this PRAY
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360 views • October 20, 2021
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Ray Charles - Hit the Road Jack on Saturday Live 1996
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PJAwAYwOies
Im gonna be somebody = Travis Tritt
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N3oO2edwEO8
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Dr. Carrie Madej talks about detox from vax
https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/2087
Seattle Fire and Police give up boots
https://t.me/Whiplash347/52160
Woman talks about silent majority
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/46643
Tracking planes on migrants
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/46642
Dems flip away from Democrats
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/46685
Feeding homeless
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/46753
Man crying out for children
https://t.me/wakingup1984channel/17175
‘Great 4th quarter
https://t.me/c/1309415498/80512
MSM paid by Pfizer
https://t.me/c/1309415498/80465
Pharmacy manager quits
https://t.me/c/1309415498/80281
Truth on CNN …what?
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/5391
Trump on O’Reilly
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/5399
Annihilation meme
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/5436
MSM narrative change talking about kids shots
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/5449
Travis Tritt
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Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^ 😄
————————————————
http://preparewithandweknow.com/ Now they want to help YOU by giving you $100 OFF their best-selling 3-Month Emergency Food Kit.
———————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*We Can Act Liberty Conference
https://www.wecanact.net/
Use PROMO CODE: ANDWEKNOW for $50 off
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Ray Charles - Hit the Road Jack on Saturday Live 1996
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PJAwAYwOies
Im gonna be somebody = Travis Tritt
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N3oO2edwEO8
How to make HCQ https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine https://vaxxchoice.com/
Dr. Carrie Madej talks about detox from vax
https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/2087
Seattle Fire and Police give up boots
https://t.me/Whiplash347/52160
Woman talks about silent majority
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/46643
Tracking planes on migrants
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/46642
Dems flip away from Democrats
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/46685
Feeding homeless
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/46753
Man crying out for children
https://t.me/wakingup1984channel/17175
‘Great 4th quarter
https://t.me/c/1309415498/80512
MSM paid by Pfizer
https://t.me/c/1309415498/80465
Pharmacy manager quits
https://t.me/c/1309415498/80281
Truth on CNN …what?
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/5391
Trump on O’Reilly
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/5399
Annihilation meme
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/5436
MSM narrative change talking about kids shots
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/5449
Travis Tritt
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R3vhPqGY4zU
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
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