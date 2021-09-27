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The final refutation of virology[Please share]
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92 views • September 27, 2021
https://themadhouseofwisdom.com
Quote: "The final refutation of virology. English version. Narrated in English by Heather Lynn Bruno ( IG@magicaldancer7 ) Dear friends, in this video I will tell you about an incredible historical event. Thanks to microbiologist Stefan Lanka, we now have the final, official refutation of virology.
Stefan Lanka conducted control experiments that refuted the methods that virologists use to prove the existence of viruses.
I will explain you everything and give you the necessary context and so that you can realize the full significance of Stefan Lanka’s control experiments. I ask you to share this video everywhere you can. This is the only way we can help other people to get access to this information.
Video author: Ekaterina Sugak, naturopath and researcher. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kattie.su/?hl=en
Quote: "The final refutation of virology. English version. Narrated in English by Heather Lynn Bruno ( IG@magicaldancer7 ) Dear friends, in this video I will tell you about an incredible historical event. Thanks to microbiologist Stefan Lanka, we now have the final, official refutation of virology.
Stefan Lanka conducted control experiments that refuted the methods that virologists use to prove the existence of viruses.
I will explain you everything and give you the necessary context and so that you can realize the full significance of Stefan Lanka’s control experiments. I ask you to share this video everywhere you can. This is the only way we can help other people to get access to this information.
Video author: Ekaterina Sugak, naturopath and researcher. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kattie.su/?hl=en
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