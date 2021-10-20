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What Types of Bunkers Are the Rich Building - Worlds Top Contractor Tells All
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616 views • October 20, 2021
Canadian Prepper https://canadianpreparedness.com - https://www.atlassurvivalshelters.com/
October 20 2021
#prepper #survival #bunker
In todays video Ron from Atlas Survival Shelters (the worlds foremost authority in the bunker industry) we do a follow up to our first video. In this video Ron talks about the technical aspects of bunkers, what they can be used for and what they cant. What types of bunkers are the super rich building? What is the difference between a bunker and a fortress? How long will bunkers last? What is the biggest bunker he has built? Why are people scrambling to build bunkers?
Part 1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/14f57786-0662-44d6-a284-c5fecc3ad24e
October 20 2021
#prepper #survival #bunker
In todays video Ron from Atlas Survival Shelters (the worlds foremost authority in the bunker industry) we do a follow up to our first video. In this video Ron talks about the technical aspects of bunkers, what they can be used for and what they cant. What types of bunkers are the super rich building? What is the difference between a bunker and a fortress? How long will bunkers last? What is the biggest bunker he has built? Why are people scrambling to build bunkers?
Part 1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/14f57786-0662-44d6-a284-c5fecc3ad24e
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