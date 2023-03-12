Create New Account
Tree Idea Fruit of the Spirit
FruitfulHabit
Published a day ago

Enjoy a bit of ukelele music and the scripture reminder (one of our shop's main inspirations): "...The fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control." ~ (Galations 5:22-23)

Find more of our content and creations here: fruitfulhabitshop.etsy.com AND amazon.com/author/cesfruitfulhabit

If you enjoy journaling (something some of the greatest minds in history made a point of regularly doing), check out Fruitful Habit's Divine Nature Journal, which includes this same verse, or our Custom Name-Meaning Journals in the Shop: Lily and Butterfly Heart Journal AND Bird and Leaf Journal.

bible inspiration motivation spirituality scripture nature encouragement fruit instrumental music planting ukelele mangos

