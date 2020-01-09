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Iran Vs US: Iran Media Says Missile Strikes Killed 80 'American Terrorists'
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Iranian state TV said at least 80 "American terrorists" were killed in missile strikes on military bases housing US-led coalition personnel in Iraq, Reuters reported.

It said none of the 15 missiles had been intercepted, and that American military equipment -- including choppers -- was badly damaged.

Citing a senior Revolutionary Guards source, state TV also said Tehran had 100 other targets in the region in its sights in the event of retaliation by Washington.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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