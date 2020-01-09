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Iran Vs US: Iran Media Says Missile Strikes Killed 80 'American Terrorists'
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6 views • January 09, 2020
Iranian state TV said at least 80 "American terrorists" were killed in missile strikes on military bases housing US-led coalition personnel in Iraq, Reuters reported.
It said none of the 15 missiles had been intercepted, and that American military equipment -- including choppers -- was badly damaged.
Citing a senior Revolutionary Guards source, state TV also said Tehran had 100 other targets in the region in its sights in the event of retaliation by Washington.
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It said none of the 15 missiles had been intercepted, and that American military equipment -- including choppers -- was badly damaged.
Citing a senior Revolutionary Guards source, state TV also said Tehran had 100 other targets in the region in its sights in the event of retaliation by Washington.
Subscribe to India Today for NEW VIDEOS EVERY DAY and make sure to enable Push Notifications so you'll never miss a new video.
All you need to do is PRESS THE BELL ICON next to the Subscribe button!
India Today TV is India's leading English News Channel. India Today YouTube channel offers latest news videos on Politics, Business, Cricket, Bollywood, Lifestyle, Auto, Technology, Travel, Entertainment and a lot more.
Stay tuned for latest updates and in-depth analysis of news from India and around the world!
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