✈️ IDF unleashed 380 strikes, hours before ceasefire takes effect

Israel broke the ceasefire after about a half an hour...

Video description:

✡️✈️ IDF unleashes 380 strikes hours before ceasefire takes effect

Israel said it carried out more than 380 strikes in southern Lebanon “over the past day,” targeting what it described as “launchers, command centres, and terrorists.”

📹 They posted footage of the strikes just minutes before the ceasefire was set to take effect.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah stressed its response is driven by repeated Israeli attacks and violations (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/68318), warning it will not accept another one-sided arrangement.