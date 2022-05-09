"Video strictly 18+.

Some time ago, I published a video where Russian soldiers collected the bodies of the dead soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and took them to the morgue. They were taken out under mortar fire from the APU.

The bodies of the fighters were abandoned by the Ukrainian commanders.

Our several times offered the enemy to take the bodies. For burial, they promised to give a corridor for doctors. It is clear that there was no answer.

In short, the Russian soldiers buried the dead VSUshnikov in a mass grave. So what to do? Yes, in bags. Yes, without any funeral squad. Yes, in a mass grave.

But they buried. Because people are always people.

I remind you that the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine threw the bodies of these soldiers to the animals to be eaten.

A vivid picture of morals in the Ukrainian army."

- Simplicius76