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A deadly combination results when you combine media censorship with a totalitarian government
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60 views • December 08, 2020
A deadly combination results when you combine media censorship with a totalitarian government that is hell bent on destroying her people. The Holocaust was not the result of one man. Rather, it was the result of millions of people -- willing to turn a blind eye -- because they had been brainwashed by a Propaganda Machine that censored truth ... and punished by death those would would even dare to speak the truth. As 2020 draws to a close, we must be mindful of the lessons to be learned from the sins of yesteryear.
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