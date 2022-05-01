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Church Buildings Are A WASTE!
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54 views • May 01, 2022
The religious claim their church building's as God's house, BUT is there ANY truth to that? Check out this short video to see for yourself.
For a longer video, click here to watch "The First Christians Didn't Go To Church - Why Should You?": https://bit.ly/3m4IWc5
For inquires email [email protected]
For a longer video, click here to watch "The First Christians Didn't Go To Church - Why Should You?": https://bit.ly/3m4IWc5
For inquires email [email protected]
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