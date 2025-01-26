BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
AI, Smart Dust, Fog, Regime Change, LA Fires - Karen Macdonald & Ryan Veli - Typical Skeptic # 1754.
Natural Intelligence
Natural Intelligence
231 views • 3 months ago

https://rumble.com/c/typicalskeptic

Dr.Deborah Drake, Karen MacDonald & Ryan Veli

https://rumble.com/v62hewt-the-goddesses-of-healing-solutions-dr.deborah-drake-karen-macdonald-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp


New Year Terror Attacks Toxic Fog More Coming Dr Deborah Drake Karen Macdonald Ryan Veli Victor Hugo

https://old.bitchute.com/video/v4o6pclJYtm8/


UN-NATURAL DISASTERS, COMPLIMENTS OF ZOG PSYCHOPATHS, HEALTH SOLUTIONS FOR VICTIMS-KAREN MACDONALD Ryan Veli 09-01-2025

https://rumble.com/v67v8ay-un-natural-disasters-compliments-of-zog-psychopaths-health-solutions-for-vi.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp


AI, Smart Dust, Fog, Regime Change, LA Fires - Karen Macdonald & Ryan Veli - Typical Skeptic # 1754

https://rumble.com/v6dcbuy-ai-smart-dust-fog-regime-change-la-fires-karen-macdonald-and-ryan-veli-typi.html

ryanveli.com

karen-ann :macdonald, klanmother Quantum Biofeedback Instructor QBS CBT PST CHT CARE RDT ret.NICU RN

LINKS:

[email protected] 1 306. 713.3222 appointments

beginner biofeedback frequency vibrations GENIUS try out: https://geniussignup.biofeedbackapps.com/[email protected]

explore all apps – remedy plates- continuing education-accessories at:

www.insighthealthapps.com

https://www.geniusinsighteducation.com/store

VIDEO DISTANCE SCAN SIGN UP with :karenann

https://geniusbalancing.com/mysite/karenlucykmacdonald

https://www.facebook.com/karen.a.macdonald.1/photos_albums heal yourself ideas- links

:karen youtube

https://www.youtube.com/@karen-annlucykmacdonald7777/streams

FUCK THE MURDERING VERMIN.

healthtrumpfreedomaiwardemonsdewskynetagifogoctagonsmartdustasi
