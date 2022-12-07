Hang Em High. Here you can see the Traitors. Let's see them swinging in the wind at Gitmo. Round and round you go. Bye Traitors ! Please televise the hangings so we can all watch it live.
233 views
Why don't we just send them all to Gitmo. !
Keywords
criminalscabaltraitors
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos