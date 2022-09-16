Cross Talk News





September 15, 2022





Today on CrossTalk News, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke discuss the dishonorable decision by Mark Meadows to betray President Trump and provide documents to the J6 commission. The team also addresses the very suspicious meeting in the basement of Congress between Kevin McCarthy, Nancy Pelosi, and Biden’s director of the CIA.





Lastly, they detail the alleged assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin and the railroad strike that almost shutdown America this week.





VOTE FOR LAUREN FOR MS. STARS & STRIPES:

https://msstripes.org/2022/lauren-witzke?fbclid=IwAR1-z0frHr7msDl7_-5BTnoyk7J67N05XR7lk7Cne2mW342zym7tFvk-2X0&fs=e&s=cl





Follow us on Telegram!

Edward Szall: https://t.me/edwardrszall





Lauren Witzke: https://t.me/LaurenWitzkeOfficial





Tune into this new episode of CrossTalk at CrossTalkNews.com!





Dark times ahead, but the fight has only just begun. Protect your wealth, BUY GOLD: https://link.goldco.com/CrossTalkNews





Call 855-966-5722 today to get your FREE IRS Loophole Kit. and my friends at Goldco will give you up to 10% in FREE Silver with a qualified account.





BUY FOOD TO PREPARE FOR FAMINE: https://HeavensHarvest.com





Willing to sow into everything https://CrossTalkNews.com/ is building?





Support our mission by donating through https://www.givesendgo.com/crosstalkmission/donate





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1k8nzp-crosstalk-cia-meets-with-congress-underground-mark-meadows-narcs-on-trump.html



