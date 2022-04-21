© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL SHOW: U.S. Gov’t Admits It Doesn’t Know Where Weapons Sent To Ukraine End Up
Follow
2
Share
Report
30 views • April 21, 2022
In an incredible, but not surprising, admission, the U.S. Government admits it has no oversight over the weapons and money sent to Ukraine. That’s tens of billions in value with no answers. The American people should all be outraged, but this is commonplace for the never-ending wars, so we are just used to it. More incredible numbers and videos coming from the wide-open southern border. Taylor Lorenz from the Washington Post is a national embarrassment and her latest antics have severely backfired. Elon Musk continues to scare the liberal power structure who want to silence free speech on Twitter.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.