Ukraine launches US ATACMS missile deep inside Russia in Bryansk
315 views • 5 months ago

Ukraine may have used US-made ATACMS ballistic missiles launched from M142 HIMARS multipurpose missiles after Biden’s new permit, striking targets deep inside Russia last night. The Russian Defense Ministry reported at 3:25 a.m. on November 19 that Ukrainian forces fired six US-made ATACMS missiles into the Bryansk region, Russia. According to unconfirmed reports, the target appeared to be the 67th weapons depot near Karachev, hit by what locals said was a missile and not by drone. So far the Ukrainian side is still hiding what was used to attack, claiming it was a weapons depot, but videos and images have been widely circulated showing that ATACMS missiles were fired.

The Defense Ministry added that five missiles were shot down by Pantsir and S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems. One was damaged with fragments falling in the technical zone of the military facility, causing a fire, but there were no casualties or serious damage, the Ministry assured. The ATACMS missile is known to have a range of 300 km, and travel at a speed of Mach 3 at an altitude of 50 km. In this case, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev stressed that "These missiles will not be able to make a significant contribution to the enemy's military operations. It is clear that, despite the obvious propaganda intentions of Western publications, what is happening will have very serious consequences," Medvedev wrote on Telegram.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

