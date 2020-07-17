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Why Face Masks Don't Work, According to Science - Truth in Media with Ben Swann
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55 views • July 17, 2020
This is Episode 37, July15, 2020. You can watch the original at www.truthinmedia.com. Ben Swann looks at scientific controlled testing over the last decade to see if the scientific studies have reached a consistent conclusion on the use of masks as protection from viruses.
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