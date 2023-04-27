Naomi Wolf 'The Greatest Crime Against Humanity in History' 11 Revelations from Pfizer's Vaccine Documents

#1: Pfizer knew their gene-based injections had negative efficacy as early as November 2020



#2: Shortly after the release of the COVID injections, Pfizer moved to hire 2,400 full-time employees to process the paperwork of the injured.





#3: Pfizer and the FDA withheld information that the shots cause heart damage in youth for four months while an aggressive propaganda campaign drove many thousands to get injected.





#4: Rather than staying in the injection site, Pfizer knew the shot’s dangerous lipid nanoparticles quickly distribute throughout the body to the brain, liver, and adrenals, and accumulate in the ovaries.





#5: Pfizer documents acknowledge more than 42,000 adverse events, including 1,200 deaths, in just the first three months, including strokes, hemorrhages, blood clots, lung clots, leg clots, neurological disorders, dementia, Guillain-Barre, bell’s palsy, myalgia, and more.





#6: Prior to it being legal, more than 1,000 children were injected, and Pfizer’s documents indicate a high rate of serious injury.





#7: Available records of study participants who conceived children show 80% lost their babies





#8: Pfizer knew there was a danger to fertility. Lipid Nanoparticles damage the placenta during pregnancy, causing early deliveries.





#9: Pfizer docs show that lipid nanoparticles also enter breast milk, stunting, injuring, and sometimes killing babies.





#10: Pfizer docs show 3 to 1 of AEs sustained by women, 16% ‘reproductive disorders.’ ‘What kind of monsters look at 16% reproductive disorders and keep going?’ Results: ‘13% to 20% drop in live births'





#11 Pfizer documents reveal that LNPs “degrade baby boys in utero” by traversing “the testes of fetal baby boys” and damaging “the Sertoli cells and the Leydig cells, which are basically the factories of masculinity.”





Please Subscribe and Share, it's free and helps the channel immensely!

Please join our Locals Community: https://insearchoftruth.locals.com

Find me on Gab: https://gab.com/maddengd

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/libtardlogic101

CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/InSearchOTruth/posts

Minds: https://www.minds.com/insearchotruth/

Odysee referral link: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@InSearchOfTruth:7

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@InSearchOfTruth:7

Parler: https://parler.com/user/InSearchOTruth

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mSnEZaCPc4v8/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/MaddenGD

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/insearchotruth

Friendevu: https://friendevu.com/groups/InSearchOfTruth

Telegran: https://t.me/RealInSearchofTruth

Indian Pharmacy, please tell them Greg Madden sent you! https://pharmacyonearth.com/

Use my referral link https://crypto.com/app/btxdxb92pv to sign up for Crypto.com and we both get $25 USD :)

Sign up for Coinbase using my link and we can each get $10 in Bitcoin

https://www/coinbase.com/join/madden_ana?src=ios-link

Join Fold to earn Bitcoin back on debit card purchases:

https://use.foldapp.com/r/T4AEKE7V

Hey! Managing your crypto would be so much easier if you had Maiar. Get a $10 cashback reward in Maiar when you buy eGold with my referral link:

https://get.maiar.com/referral/zdpiq2ub5w

Donations:

paypal.me/maddengd

CashApp: $maddengd

Venmo: @Greg-Madden-6

BTC: 3EtEDHLbFhRLLX23x9apuR1NCzCeLxoFqH

ETH: 0x351B56b794C1eBc1225b528CCc429f6a982502fa

ADA: DdzFFzCqrht8qjzD5dFZMgauUdwMr32soGu8Zu9seCeDzWpLeNHingXsnjWRN1QwxLhCZ5K7k23DNvBHsq7i5hC7TymaJ3YB545stMJb

DOT: 1hYA4xkZ8JNYWMYat2ybLY1sQjpvYzkahTSpHAv7QwAgsBU

XRP: raHt99qrXD5jUHnx8Vg2Gnjh74WeC9QYuR

PayID: maddengd.crypto

PayString: maddengd$paystring.crypto.com