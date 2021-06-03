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Judge Joe Brown Exposes the Truth About Racist Dems Biden and Harris
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120 views • June 03, 2021
In a viral interview on the “Kwame Brown Bust Life” podcast Friday, former television personality Judge Joe Brown slammed both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
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